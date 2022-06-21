Office storage & organisation hacks designed to boost productivity

Office storage & organisation hacks designed to boost productivity

This is branded content.

With all the resources and tools available to working professionals today, the process of designing highly effective workspaces has truly gotten more precise and personalised than ever before. This rings especially true with the rise of remote and hybrid work models, where Aussie professionals can work solely from their own tailor-made office space.

In truth, the expansion of possibilities when it comes to designing our optimal workspaces is just as much a disadvantage as it can be an advantage, simply because many of us may find ourselves paralysed with indecision. So how exactly can you take full advantage of all the office storage and organisation tools available to professionals in the modern day?

A good place to start is by considering the selection of office storage and organisation hacks we've collated below, all of which are designed to help organically boost your productivity throughout the workday.

Use an additional monitor for easy multi-tasking

Of all the office technology supplies that modern professionals can choose from, the most quintessential is likely to be a good quality monitor for your desk space. Whether you have a desktop PC or a laptop, having a larger screen or two to work off of can make a world of difference, especially if you find yourself working off of Excel spreadsheets on a regular basis.

Having an additional monitor can also make multi-tasking at work a whole lot easier, as you can keep additional windows or tabs open without having to sacrifice on your available screen space.



Be sure to keep in mind, however, that including an additional monitor in your workspace may also require the use of a PC docking station. Working professionals whose primary work device is a laptop are highly advised to invest in a dock to help keep device connectivity as simplistic and accessible as possible.

Use cable management tools to keep your desk clutter-free

Of course, connecting your primary work device up to a keyboard, mouse, speakers, additional monitors, and potentially even servers or external hard drives, can result in a mound of cables that can easily take over all of your available desk space if left unchecked. A desk that's covered with cables and other sources of clutter can actually hold a far greater negative impact on your overall productivity than you may think possible.

Clutter and other forms of visual noise can prove to be calamitous forms of distraction, capable of pulling you out of your flow state at any given moment, either by distracting the eye or even by providing your body with unwanted physical stimuli.



Imagine moving the angle of your keyboard or repositioning your mouse to work more comfortably, only to find that you'll need to move a handful of cables or other forms of clutter first, adding additional steps to what should've been a highly uncomplicated task.

With this in mind, taking some time out of your working week to keep your desk clean can go a long way when it comes to bolstering your capacity for productivity on an ongoing basis.

Keep all essential office supplies handy and well-stocked

Just as it can be distracting moving clutter around when trying to stay focused during the workday, it can be just as disruptive to find that your office is suddenly lacking in any supplies that you may need in a time-sensitive context. There are fewer things worse than going to print something only to find that your printer and office storage alike are both sorely lacking in replacement printer cartridges.

You can ensure that your office space maintains an atmosphere that's highly conducive to productivity and peak professional performance by simply taking steps to keep it well-stocked with all the essential office supplies that you may need.



This can be achieved by allocating time every week to regularly assessing your stock of supplies and placing orders for items like sticky notes, printer paper, printer cartridges, staples, and other office stationery when you determine that these supplies are about to run low.

You can streamline your office supply stocking process even further by establishing repeat automatic orders with your suppliers. This can be achieved by calculating how quickly it takes you to deplete any specific supply item and then scheduling repeat orders using this defined timeline.

Individuals who are working from home or may have their own office cubicle, are also advised to organise their office storage in an intuitive fashion, positioning their most commonly used office supplies neatly within reach to minimise the likelihood of having to stand up from your desk and physically leave your workspace every time you may need those particular items.



Using storage tools like magazine files, drawers, paper trays, and transparent plastic storage containers, can help take a lot of the guesswork out of finding all your essential office supplies.

Use the vertical space that's available to you

Another pro tip for ensuring that your desk space stays nice and clear is to simply take full advantage of the vertical wall space that surrounds your desk, eliminating the need to use your desk set-up for things like note-taking or making your daily to-do lists.



You can use your office's vertical space by installing a corkboard or white board alongside your desk for easy personal organisation, or simply by getting into the habit of placing sticky notes directly onto your walls rather than across your desk.

Using your vertical space may also prove to be a highly effective method of maximising your overall office space, as wall space can be used to install shelves or hanging cabinets that can be used for additional office storage. The incorporation of wall-mounted storage is highly recommended for any remote professionals who work in particularly smaller home office spaces.

Taking advantage of your vertical space may also greatly simplify the task of project management when working within a remote team, as you can keep track of all the many components of a project through the use of sticky notes, a blackboard, a hanging whiteboard, or all of the above.

Invest in a comfortable workspace

Last but not least, an office is only as conducive to productivity as it is conducive to your comfort. You cannot afford to underestimate the power of being comfortable during the working day. For instance, you're far less likely to find yourself distracted or dissatisfied throughout your workday if you're sitting in a comfortable chair that's positioned in accordance with the height of your desk. You should take pride in your desk chair, and take steps to ensure that it is perfectly set up to suit your personal needs.

You can make your office space even more comfortable by investing in ergonomic office technology like a keyboard, mouse, wrist rest, and perhaps even making space in your office for an ergonomic desk, if you find that working eight hour work days may leave you feeling a little sore in the neck or back.



Alongside this, a blue light screen for your computer or blue light glasses may also help to drastically reduce eye strain caused by working on your computer for hours at a time.

~

Even if you only use just one or two of the office storage, design, and organisation hacks that we've outlined above, chances are still high that you'll still experience a boost in your overall productive time during your typical workday.

