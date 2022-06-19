The Stawell Times-News
Kanya's Bolangum Inn | Digging up the past | Stawell Historical Society

By Stawell Historical Society
Updated June 19 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:39pm
The Bolangum Inn was built in 1865

At the time that the 'Bolangum Inn" was built in 1865, Kanya, was on the main 'track' for travellers passing through the district from Ballarat via Lexton, Crowlands and Navarre, to the stations of the North.

