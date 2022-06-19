At the time that the 'Bolangum Inn" was built in 1865, Kanya, was on the main 'track' for travellers passing through the district from Ballarat via Lexton, Crowlands and Navarre, to the stations of the North.
It was built by Mr Robert Holmes who had migrated to Australia from Lancashire, England in 1839 as a 13-year-old. The Bolangum Inn was built in the style of an old English Inn of mud bricks which were hand made on nearby Anderson Creek and the timber was obtained locally.
Advertisement
It was the last of the local Inns built about 15 miles apart in the early days of settlement for the convenience of travellers. The Inn consisted of six rooms and a detached kitchen. In later years the kitchen became part of the building and other rooms were added.
All the area surrounding the Inn and the land on which the Inn itself was built, were then part of Bolangum Station. The Licence for the Bolangum Station was held by a Mr. George Turnbull and his homestead was about three kilometres away.
In 1857 Robert Holmes married a widow, Mrs Harriet Butler. They had 4 children with the last one being born at the Inn in 1865. Five years after the Inn was built, Mrs Harriet Holmes died there in February 1870. She was buried behind the Inn down near the creek.
The grave went unmarked for 118 years until a plaque was unveiled in November 1988 by her Great, Great, Great Grandchildren. Robert Holmes appears to have stayed at the Inn for about three years after the death of his wife. In 1873 Robert Holmes obtained the title to four acres of nearby land and the new owner was Mr. William Henrys.
Mr. David Barker followed in 1889 holding the license until 1904 when he sold to Mr David Carey. He continued until he sold to Edward Price Davies in 1908, who let the Inn to tenants, Mr. & Mrs. Harry McCleary.
MORE HISTORY STORIES:
Davies was a farmer in the area and he was also the Kanya-Green's Creek mailman and a Stawell Shire Councillor. He was also Shire President in 1912 and 1920. Davies took over the Inn in 1911 and it remained in the hands of members of the Davies family until the license was surrendered in March 1970.
The beer came out from the Stawell Brewery and was carried out by Proctor and Frenchman carriers of Stawell in a horse drawn cart. Frasers Aerated Waters manufactured in Stawell was also sold at the Inn.
The last people to play hosts at the Bolangum Inn were Mrs Molly and Mr. Scotty Wallace. Molly was the niece of Edward Price Davies.
Scotty Wallace became the licensee in 1946 and remained there until March 1970 when he surrendered the license. The Inn had operated continually as a licensed premise's for 105 years.
The Post Office moved into the Hotel around 1910 along with the telephone exchange. The Bolangum Inn had a 21-year association with the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal raising around $48,000 in that time.
The old Inn was demolished in later years and a memorial stone was unveiled on the site on Sunday April 27th 1991.
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.