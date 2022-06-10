Traffic light installation to commence on highway

REGIONAL Roads Victoria has announced works will commence on the traffic light installation at the intersection of Seaby Street and the Western Highway from the second half of 2022.
The project is anticipated to take up to eight months to complete.
The upgrades include installation of traffic signals, dedicated pedestrian crossing points, new right and left turn lanes into Seaby Street from both Western Highway approaches and one additional thru lane in each direction incorporating the left turn lanes on both Western Highway approaches and departures
Three on-street parking spaces will need to be removed along the Western Highway, to the south-western side of the Seaby Street intersection. This is necessary to ensure the intersection can function safely once the upgrade is complete.
Regional Roads Victoria has said serious consideration had been given to the parking as they understood how important on street parking was for businesses and community.
Over the past 10 years, 10 crashes have been recorded at this intersection, including two crashes resulting in a serious injury.
In a release, RRV stated several benfits to installing the traffic lights including, reducing the likelihood and severity of crashes, increase safety for all road users, including pedestrians, improving access between Western Highway and Seaby Street, improving intersection capacity during peak periods and to provide greater connectivity between the Western Highway and Stawell township.
The Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection forms part of the major transport route from Melbourne to the South Australia border, with this section of the Western Highway also a major tourist route.
This intersection is one of the busiest in Stawell and is continuing to experience increased traffic volumes.
Around 7300 vehicles using this section of the Western Highway each day, while around 4900 vehicles use this section of Seaby Street each day.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
