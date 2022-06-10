The Stawell Times-News

Traffic light installation works to commence on Seaby Street and Western Highway intersection

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:02am
Traffic light installation to commence on highway

REGIONAL Roads Victoria has announced works will commence on the traffic light installation at the intersection of Seaby Street and the Western Highway from the second half of 2022.

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

