Council suspends projects, reallocate funds across shire

Council shared in its meeting that over the past 12 months the construction industry across Australia has seen an overall increase in cost of around 8 per cent in the delivery of non-residential construction and civil works. Recent experience has shown that in particular cases the council has seen up to 75 per cent increase over 12 months, far above the industry. The recent significant price increases across the sector were unforeseen at the time when many projects were developed, and prepared for budgets and grant applications.