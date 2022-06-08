The Stawell Times-News

Council suspends projects, reallocate funds across shire

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:38am, first published June 8 2022 - 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council suspends projects, reallocate funds across shire

A NUMBER of projects within the Northern Grampians Shire Council are now on the backburner due to increased supply and material costs companies and organisations are facing worldwide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.