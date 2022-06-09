TWO friends who have become business partners have had a successful first week of business.
OTEK Meals, a brainchild of Danielle Robinson and Carel Chang, has had more orders than the duo anticipated in its first week.
Delivering "food for life" to residents in the region, the business owners both said they were excited to be able to provide healthy, nutritious and delicious food and make meal times convenient for everyone.
Ms Chang said the response had been overwhelming in the first few weeks of business.
"We've had lots of clients who are time-poor and lots of people with children," she said. "We have also had lots of people with their own business or some that work shift work. We've had some enquiries about family packs and a number of different things. The possibilities are endless - for us, it's just about what we can manage right now."
Mrs Robinson said all meals were home-cooked, without preservatives unlike some other convenience meals on the market.
"When we were trialling out the meals people gave us so much positive feedback which spurred us on to go through with setting up the business," she said. "I think with the cost of food rising this is a cheap way to still get that nutritious meal in without worrying about food wastage if you can't be bothered cooking or using up what's left in the fridge.
Mrs Robinson has studied nutrition and some of her clients are taking up the opportunity to purchase meals that are perfectly portioned.
"The meals are true serving sizes so that is a saving for our customers within itself," she said. "You're not buying food and wasting it or cooking too much and throwing it out."
Mrs Robinson said her food journey started back in high school when she wanted to become a chef.
"This led me to complete my qualifications in hospitality and operations. But life had other plans for me," she said. "I became a mum of three beautiful children Alyza, Ethan and Laurel which opened up a new chapter not only into parenthood but health and wellness.
"My children were diagnosed with dairy and soy allergies which had me researching on how to provide the best care for them. During this time, I got so fascinated with how food affects our bodies and I decided to go back to school and study nutrition."
Ms Chang's passion for food story is quite different - she started a Keto lifestyle over two years ago.
"I made the decision to focus on organic and nutrient-packed foods," she said.
"It all started when I decided to do the challenge of 30 strict days under the ketogenic diet, after doing thousands of diets without positive results, I realised that the work has been mental since we must start with the relationship with food and heal our addiction to carbohydrates. I had to investigate, change concepts, forget to compare and focus on this new lifestyle. It is extremely gratifying to be able to say that I lost 17 kilos, and regained my energy. I feel happy with myself, I changed my eating habits and I can tell you that the change is real.
"From my transformation, I began to share my meals, I began to enjoy more every day preparing simple and fun Keto meals."
OTEK Meals is a delivery based service as required.
"We release menus on a Monday and people can order up until Thursday," Ms Chang said. "Then we deliver those meals on a Sunday and get ready for the next week ahead."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
