"It all started when I decided to do the challenge of 30 strict days under the ketogenic diet, after doing thousands of diets without positive results, I realised that the work has been mental since we must start with the relationship with food and heal our addiction to carbohydrates. I had to investigate, change concepts, forget to compare and focus on this new lifestyle. It is extremely gratifying to be able to say that I lost 17 kilos, and regained my energy. I feel happy with myself, I changed my eating habits and I can tell you that the change is real.