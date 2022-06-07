The WFNL and HDFNL will switch their netball administration program from Netball Connect to PlayHQ as early as this month.
The leagues moved to Netball Connect at the conclusion of the 2021 season with access to MyNetball concluding on December 1 2021 as per a decision from Netball Victoria to what platform netball information would be stored and distributed.
The decision to move to Netball Connect has been met with mixed reviews around the league - the most frustrating part for many users as told to the Stawell Times-News was the lack of access to scores and information across the leagues.
As previously stated, the Stawell Times-News has also had its own struggles with the new system in accessing official scores in order to cover the netball component of the leagues.
Both leagues have begrudgingly added extra administration onto users so scores can be collated and sent out to the public.
AFL Wimmera Mallee operation manager Jennie French said it was a "joint decision between the two leagues".
"It is definitely happening which is exciting," she said.
"It was done in unison between the clubs and the boards of the two leagues."
The commencement of the transition will commence on June 18 with both leagues having a bye during the Queen's birthday long weekend.
AFL Wimmera Mallee operations coordinator Jayde Ellis said the change would "make life easier" with both football and netball on the same platform.
"It will also make life easier for us, the leagues, but also for admin staff at every club with both leagues and sports on the same system," she said.
"Overall PlayHQ is a lot more straightforward and easier to use so we think it will be more beneficial for everyone."
On PlayHQ players, coaches and supporters can expect to see the results along with goal scorers and best players following June 18.
AFL Wimmera Mallee have also been working hard to ensure previous results are on PlayHQ.
"The results are getting pulled over onto the new system," Ms Ellis said.
"We have got some help from PlayHQ and they have been working hard to transfer all the data from Netball Connect to PlayHQ for us."
