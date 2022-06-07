The Stawell Times-News

'We're back': Art exhibition returns to Stawell after three year hiatus

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:29am
ART: Margo Sietsma and Ruth Hatton enjoy a previous exhibition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

After a three year hiatus, the Stawell Uniting Church and the Stawell Camera Club are excited to announce the Art Exhibition starting on Queen's Birthday Long Weekend has returned.

