After a three year hiatus, the Stawell Uniting Church and the Stawell Camera Club are excited to announce the Art Exhibition starting on Queen's Birthday Long Weekend has returned.
This year's Exhibition embraces life in all its highs and lows, with the theme, "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands".
The work of over thirty artists, using various media, will be on display.
Photography, painting, Stumpwork and Goldwork, Sculpture and more will showcase the variety and quality of Artist from the Region and beyond. The Exhibition will be held at the Uniting Church Hall, 11 Scallan St, Stawell from Saturday June 11 to Thursday June 16, 10am-4pm.
Opening of the Exhbition will be on Friday evening the 10th of June at 7.30pm, with Guest Artist Fiona Pfenningwerth from NSW, speaking and Janice Williams reciting poetry, while the Sunday Singers will entertain with music.
It is hoped that residents and visitors will enjoy the art and culture available in the area, and include the Exhibition as a highlight.
