General Local Law approved for public exhibition and feedback

A NEW General Local Law will be out for public exhibition after Northern Grampians Shire Council resolved to gain community feedback before the current local law expires on September 7, 2022.
Council is required to adopt a new General Local Law pursuant to Division 3 of the Local Government Act 2020 and at its June meeting, Council recommended the document be released for public consulation.
The General Local Law is ultimately aimed to protect the amenity of the municipality and the health and safety of the community. This is not simply about compliance but about creating an environment that is equitable and fair, where residents, businesses and visitors alike can participate in the community with mutual respect and enjoyment.
Local Laws must be reviewed regularly to ensure they remain relevant and reflect the contemporary expectations of council. Section 111 of the Local Government Act 2020 determines that all Local Law sunset after 10 years. Council's General Local Law 2012 operates until 7 September 2022.
The review of the General Local Law began in late 2021 and has resulted in the proposed Northern Grampians Shire Council Local Law 2022, being prepared.
Council has undertaken an extensive review of the General Local Law to ensure it is consistent with other legislation and manages current and/or emerging issues. Changes to the local law from the General Local Law 2012 vary from minor to major.
Inclusion of overgrown vegetation in unsightly land
Removal of the need to obtain an openair burn permit in certain circumstances
Camping on Private Property
No smoking in municipal places
Development of Local Law Guidelines incorporated into the General Local Law
Development Waste Services Guidelines incorporated into the General Local Law
