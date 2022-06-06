The Stawell Times-News

Northern Grampians Shire Council General Local Law approved for public exhibition and feedback

Updated June 7 2022 - 11:44pm, first published June 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General Local Law approved for public exhibition and feedback

A NEW General Local Law will be out for public exhibition after Northern Grampians Shire Council resolved to gain community feedback before the current local law expires on September 7, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.