Victoria Police is calling the people of Stawell to assist with an incident on the morning of April 24.
Between 3am and 4am an unknown offender gained access to 'Advance Bricks and Pavers' located at 2 Griffiths Street, Stawell.
Once inside, the offender has stolen two x Bacho socket sets in orange/black plastic cases, three black and blue Makita angle grinders and multiple unknown brand battery chargers.
Victoria police is hopeful residents may be able to identify the male seen in the CCTV footage.
Has anyone seen or been been offered similar tools at a bargain price?
Are you the man in the photo?
Then call the Northern Grampians Detectives on 5355 1500 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
