Round six of the Mininera and District Football League saw the 'Mighty Mininera' book launched off the field and six competitive matches on the field.
Tatyoon and Ararat are still undefeated after six rounds, while Moyston Willaura remain the only winless side in the competition.
Tatyoon continued their impressive run of form with a dominant 111 point victory over the S.M.W Rovers.
Ben Clay and Will Henderson top scored with three goals for the Hawks and Justin Kennedy kicked a team high two goals for the Rovers.
Midfielder Anthony Rosato was named Tatyoon's best and 300 gamer Tim McDougall was also influential as he kicked two goals in his milestone game.
Ararat pulled off a mighty comeback to defeat Woorndoo Mortlake by 21 points.
After trailing the Tigers by 23 points at quarter time the Eagles regained ascendancy by kicking 10 goals to three to finish the match.
Four players kicked multiple goals for Ararat as Tom Taurau and Damian Joiner were the side's best players.
Penshurst were able to get the better of Wickliffe Lake Bolac by 27 points at home on Saturday afternoon.
Jake Smith kicked a game high four goals for the Magpies, while player-coach Sean Trevaskis kicked three goals and Charles Vallance was named among the best.
Moyston Willaura showed plenty of fight, although they ultimately went down to Caramut by 31 points.
Ned Bohner top scored with five goals for the Pumas and Luke Walker was also able to score three goals.
Great Western succumbed to Hawkesdale Macarthur by 95 points with Andrew McCartney kicking seven goals for the Eagles.
Will Clark and Darby Grinham kicked two goals for the Lions, while Tom Robinson and Renn Lovitt were named in the best.
OTHER NEWS:
Lismore Derrinallum also defeated Glenthompson Dunkeld by 37 points with Riley Browne and Liam Rigby kicking three goals.
In round seven Tatyoon travel to Caramut and Ararat will host Moyston Willaura with both sides looking to keep their undefeated streaks alive.
Glenthompson Dunkeld face the S.M.W Rovers, Great Western host Penshurst, Wickliffe Lake Bolac face Woorndoo Mortlake and Hawkesdale Macarthur host Lismore Derrinallum.
Over on the netball court, Tatyoon are sitting pretty on top of the ladder in all three grades.
Moyston Willaura (29) lost to Caramut (47) by 18 goals with Kate Keilar named the Pumas best and Louise Cooper scoring 17 goals.
Tatyoon (77) obliterated the S.M.W Rovers (22) as Emma Inverarity scored a whopping 40 goals.
Zoe Astbury was named the Hawks best player, while Maggie Astbury scored 28 goals and Grace Asbury scored nine goals.
Taylah Fisher was named the Rovers best player with Annie Fraser who scored 14 goals.
Ararat (51) defeated Woorndoo Mortlake (40) by 11 goals.
Lillian Molloy (36 goals) was the Eagles' best player, while Tarryn Kelly was also influential.
Glenthompson Dunkeld (36) lost to Lismore Derrinallum (43) with Anita Burchell top scoring with 32 goals for the Demons.
Great Western forfeited against Hawkesdale Macarthur to round out the results.
