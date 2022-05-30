Council open submissions for the 2022-23 draft budget

Council has determined that no increases in charges will be made as the current waste levies are sufficient to fully recover the cost of waste management. No new loan funds are proposed to be borrowed during 2022-23. Council will repay $97,000 in loans during the year so net indebtedness will decrease from $1.10 million to $1.0 million during the period. The 2022-23 capital program totals $11.9 million that includes $4.9 million for roads, $1.1 million for bridges and $3.0 million for investment in parks and recreation.

