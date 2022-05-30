Council open submissions for the 2022-23 draft budget

NORTHERN Grampians Shire Council voted to put its 2022-23 draft budget out for public consultation at an unscheduled meeting on May 23.
The 2022-23 draft budget was developed through a process of consultation and review with Council and Council Officers.
Council stated the budget for 2022-23 was formed on the basis of the Financial Plan and developed in line with the Council Plan 2021-25.
The proposed budget complies with the 1.75 per cent rate cap set by the Minister for Local Government.
At the May 23 meeting, Cr Kevin Erwin moved a motion to put the 2022-23 budget out for community consultation.
"This is a draft budget and I must emphasise that - some things have come to light very very recently," he said.
"There may be some slight tweaking of the budget.
"Overall I think the budget is well put together.
"It's not easy this time as we can see with all the contractual stuff and tenders are coming in well over what's been allowed.
"We'll have to work with that. This is a best guess at the time and I'll emphasise again it is a draft budget."
Cr Eddy Ostarcevic said it was important for residents within the Northern Grampians Shire Council understood the level of support they are receiving through services and where those costs are coming from.
"The draft budget clearly identifies council contribution as well as other contributions for these services to be provided to the community," he said.
Cr Erwin said the draft budget was complied with the 1.75 per cent rate cap in mind.
The rate cap includes the total rates (excluding cultural and recreational land and income in lieu of rates) and the municipal charge income.
Waste and recycling kerbside collection charges are excluded from the rate capping requirements.
Council has determined that no increases in charges will be made as the current waste levies are sufficient to fully recover the cost of waste management. No new loan funds are proposed to be borrowed during 2022-23. Council will repay $97,000 in loans during the year so net indebtedness will decrease from $1.10 million to $1.0 million during the period. The 2022-23 capital program totals $11.9 million that includes $4.9 million for roads, $1.1 million for bridges and $3.0 million for investment in parks and recreation.
Council invites submissions until close of business on June 20 2022 and provides submitters with the opportunity to be heard in person by Council.
Submissions can be submitted through council's website here.
Any submission on any proposal contained in the proposed budget at will be presented at the June 27 council meeting at the Perry Room, St Arnaud Town Hall.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
