Navarre Minerals and Project Platypus announce partnership

JH
By James Halley
Updated May 28 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
PLEDGE: Minister for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford with Minerals managing director Ian Holland as he hands over the first instalment of $15,000 to Project Platypus. Picture: CASSANDRA LANGLEY.

Navarre Minerals has announced a new three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed with Project Platypus, one of the most respected and experienced community-led, Victorian Landcare networking groups.

