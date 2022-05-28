Navarre Minerals has announced a new three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed with Project Platypus, one of the most respected and experienced community-led, Victorian Landcare networking groups.
A commitment of $15,000 per year has been made by Navarre Minerals to Project Platypus to support biodiversity and the planting of over 6,000 trees in the Great Western and St. Arnaud areas to be included as an educational Landcare program as part of the bio-links program.
Navarre Minerals managing director Ian Holland said the company was "delighted" Project Platypus had agreed to join forces to ensure the environment is sustainably managed.
"One of the most important components of the partnership is the opportunity it will provide students in Western Victoria," Mr Holland said.
"We greatly respect the work they (Project Platypus) do in our community.
"Science and technology, going hand- in-hand with the environment. Programs like these might just provide the sparks that inspire our future leaders."
Through the partnership Project Platypus has aimed to deliver significant environmental growth for the Wimmera area in western Victoria, while Navarre aims to strengthen trust across the communities in the region and secure site rehabilitation.
Project Platypus manager Allistair Stephens said the funding from Navarre Minerals was "really welcome" and would go a long way to completing their bio links program.
"The donation is $15,000 a year and it will be used to do river vegetation work following a strategy we have called the Grampians to Pyrenees bio link strategy," Mr Stephens said.
"We are trying to link the Grampians to the Pyrenees with vegetation links so obviously creating plenty of new vegetation but using remnant blocks of vegetation."
On May 3 Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford was in attendance for Navarre Minerals managing director Ian Holland handing over first instalment of $15,000 to Project Platypus.
The overall objectives of the MOU are to increase the environmental health of the Great Western to Ararat and St Arnaud areas, including the protection of local native flora and fauna.
The MOU should also provide opportunities for Great Western and St Arnaud school students to participate in environmental projects to heighten their interest in science education.
