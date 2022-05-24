The Stawell Times-News

Wickliffe Lake Bolac and Penshurst win big in round five of the MDFL

JH
By James Halley
May 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mininera and District Football League saw four dominant victories and two clubs forced to forfeit their matches due to COVID-19 in round five.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.