Two Grampians Cricket Association players have been selected in the Central Highlands Cricket Region Team of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Reigning Greg Goldsmith award winner Nic Baird and Buangor-Tatyoon spin sensation James Phillips were selected in the sides following their fantastic seasons.
Youth Club's Nic Baird was awarded with his second nomination in the Central Highlands Cricket Region Team of the Year, after previously being named in the 2018-19 side.
Baird was the recipient of the Greg Goldsmith award for the 2021-22 season and came runner up in the bowling average award behind Phillips.
"It is obviously a pretty big honour and it is a nice reward for a good cricket season," Baird said.
"It's nice to know that your stats stack up against players from not just the Grampians but leagues from all around the region.
"There are plenty of fantastic cricketers around and I was lucky enough to be picked in the side."
Baird said he received a "big shock" when he realised he was named vice-captain in the side.
"I have got no idea how that's picked, I was definitely taken back," he said.
"Even in a side that has been put together like that it is a huge honour to be named vice-captain."
Buangor-Tatyoon's James Phillips said he "wasn't expecting" to be named in the side.
"It's nice to get some recognition for what was an alright season for Buangor-Tatyoon," he said.
Phillips said although it was nice to win individual accolades, winning a GCA A Grade title with Buangor-Tatyoon was more important to him.
"We were great all season but just couldn't get the job done," he said.
"This was my fourth loss in a row in senior grand finals in the GCA.
"Hopefully next year we can get that grand final win, that is all I am worrying about."
Phillips had a great season with ball in hand, winning the A Grade bowling average and taking 24 wickets at 6.04
"It is a huge thing for him to be able to be picked in that side and be recognised for a great year," Nic Baird said.
"He has had a massive season with the ball so it is a really good honour for him to be recognised, particularly as he has only just turned 18.
"His bowling was amazing, I think you would struggle to find an off-spinner in any of the leagues who had a better season than him."
The team was selected using the VCCL selection criteria based on statistical performances from each association's competition top grade. The region team is to consist of:
Positions 1-2: Two opening batsmen who are primarily recognised as opening batsmen.
Positions 3-6: Four batsmen who would normally bat in any position between nos. 3 and 6.
Position 7: One all-rounder with batting and bowling credentials.
Position 8: One wicketkeeper, decided purely on number of wicket-keeping dismissals. Could bat in any position in club or association teams but will be No 8. in this team.
Positions 9-12: At least one nominated spinner. At least two nominated fast/medium bowlers. The bowlers could bat in any position in club or association teams but will be selected on the basis of their bowling statistics.
The Central Highlands Cricket Region Team of the Year 2021-22
