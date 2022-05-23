The Stawell Times-News

Police locate missing hiker in Halls Gap

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 23 2022 - 3:00am
GOOD NEWS: Search and Rescue officers the missing man at about 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: FILE

A hiker reported missing over the weekend has been found safe and well by police in Halls Gap last night.

