On Sunday May 22, Stawell Performing Arts Company will open the lid on the grand piano at the Stawell Entertainment Centre by hosting an open day session and afternoon concert.
The day provides local piano players, teachers, students of all ages and music lovers alike an opportunity to play the grand piano and enjoy a concert of exceptional standard.
The concert is being given by Ballarat musician Jack L Stacey who thrilled the audience with his performance in 2021.
At the upcoming performance Mr Stacey will include works from classical composers, Rachmaninov and Beethoven, as well as pieces from films including those of Michael Nyman from the film The Piano.
The open day playing sessions run from 9am to 3pm with 12 x 25 minute spots available for players.
Piano players are encouraged to purchase a players ticket, $15, online to ensure their time slot. S
Supporters are welcome to come and watch with open day audience tickets only $5 with proceeds from the day supporting the maintenance and upkeep of the piano.
The concert by Jack L Stacey will begin at 4pm. Tickets, Adults $10 Concession and Teens $8 and Children $5. All tickets are available online through trybooking. Tickets purchased at the door will be an additional $2.
