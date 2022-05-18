The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Performing Arts Company to host open day on May 22

Updated May 18 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PERFORMANCE: Ballarat musician Jack L Stacey at the Stawell Entertainment Centre in 2021. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

On Sunday May 22, Stawell Performing Arts Company will open the lid on the grand piano at the Stawell Entertainment Centre by hosting an open day session and afternoon concert.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.