REWIND 20 years ago and 200 club games were something many players reached quite easily.
Fast forward to the year 2022, and to reach the milestone at 24 years of age, during the middle of a global pandemic is something special.
With more choice of sports, and more activities to keep young people occupied, there was plenty to celebrate when Warriors' Courtney McIlvride and Sam Williams both were recognised for their efforts within the club they both call home.
2022 A Grade coach McIlvride said during 2021 she knew she was close to reaching the game count milestone but the pause and eventual shutdown of the season put a halt to any celebration.
Still, at 24 years of age, she said she was still proud to say she has only ever played for one club and could see herself staying at the club for her netball career.
"Growing up within the club you see people older than you getting their milestones, some much greater than mine, and it's always such a nice thing to do for players to acknowledge their commitment to the club," McIlvride said.
"I hope in some ways celebrating milestones can also be an incentive for young players to continue and play at any club. It's so exciting to see people play their milestones within the community.
"Being part of the club for so long there are so many things that I've learnt along the way and I'll be forever grateful for any and all experiences."
McIlvride said when transitioning into senior netball there were moments she was unsure if she would stay at the Warriors.
"A lot of my friends had moved away and sure there were some feelings of what was next for me," she said.
"There come those times but at the end of the day, I'm thankful that I stayed. There's such a diverse group of people and you can draw from others' life experiences and knowledge.
"Growing up in the club made the decision to stay all that easier. The Warriors is a great family club and I love having something to do on weeknights and on Saturdays."
McIlvride said it was a nice coincidence Williams played his milestone game on the same weekend - being the same age.
Williams said he knew his milestone game would be close but didn't know exactly when he would get his milestone.
"It was an easy milestone to achieve," Williams said.
"I've got a good bunch of mates around me so I just had to continue enjoying playing football and haven't really thought about doing anything else."
Williams said as a junior player his dream was always to play senior football for his beloved Warriors.
"Playing consistently is a good effort but ultimately a flag is what we're all in it for," he said.
"Hopefully in the next few years we can get one and we will only get one if people stay loyal to the club.
"I hope by celebrating milestones it shows some of the younger players that if you stick with the good, and bad times, and take part in a four or five-year plan it will pay off.
"It's great to see lots of kids running around and good to have that homely feeling at the club."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
