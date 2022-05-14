The Stawell Times-News

Return of Mother's Day Classic a day to remember for all

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
May 14 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 people joined in the festivities for Stawell's Mother's Day Classic. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.