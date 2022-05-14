Return of Mother's Day Classic a day to remember for all

More than 100 people joined in the festivities for Stawell's Mother's Day Classic. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED
Over a hundred people gathered at North Park on Sunday and joined in the festivites of Stawell's Mother's Day Classic.
Advertisement
The annual event aims to raise awareness, support and honour those affected by breast cancer.
Attendees were able to choose between walking or running and were part of a passionate crowd with music and plenty of community spirit.
MORE NEWS:
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.