Celebrated annually, IDAHOBIT Day is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia & Transphobia (LGBTIQ discrimination).
The day, on Tuesday May 17 celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex queer and questioning (LGBTIQ) people globally and raises awareness for the work that is still needed to combat violence and discrimination against members of the LGBTIQ community.
Advertisement
Over thirty years ago the World Health Organisation declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder acknowledging that it is very much a part of a person's identity.
However, discrimination continues to be an issue for members of the LGBTIQ community today.
The Victorian Population Health Survey found that when compared with the wider community, more members of the LGBTIQ community felt that they were not valued by society.
They were also more likely to be discriminated against or treated unfairly by others when compared to non-LGBTIQ people.
Members of the LGBTIQ community were also more likely to rate their life satisfaction as low and are more likely to experience anxiety or depression.
Importantly, only 45 per cent of the LGBTIQ community feel accepted when accessing health services or supports - over half don't.
The Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network is working together to ensure that health services, community support agencies and local governments are places where LGBTIQ community members feel welcomed and safe.
Ideally every member of the LGBTIQ community should feel accepted, and not discriminated against because of who they are.
The ultimate goal of the Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network is to promote acceptance and respect of the LGBTIQ community in every organisation, pub and sporting group.
The Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network is using IDAHOBIT Day to raise awareness of the issues the members of the LGBTIQ community can face and promote acceptance and inclusion.
All members of the Stawell community are invited to a free IDAHOBIT Day event at the Stawell Town Hall.
Starting at 4.30, the celebrations will begin with chalking of the pavements around the Town Hall followed by a showing of the film Rainbow Signpost - a documentary film produced in Bendigo by local community members following the unique journey of two trans people.
Promoting safe and welcoming spaces, the event will include free food and drink, giveaways to young people under the age of 19 and is a disability friendly space.
The event is supported by Grampians Community Health, Stawell Regional Health, Northern Grampians Shire, the Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network and the Rainbow Alliance Stawell (with support from Victorian Government HEY Grants).
To register for this free event please go to https://tinyurl.com/idahobitstawell or call Ada on 5358 7400.
IDAHOBIT Day is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate gender and sexual diversity within our communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.