After securing their second win for the season in round four, the Warriors senior footballers face a tougher prospect in Dimboola for round five of the Wimmera Football Netball League.
The Warriors were too classy for the Saints walking away 35-point winners on Saturday and now sit in fifth spot on the ladder.
Jarrod Stafford and Tom Eckel led the way for the Warriors and were subsequently named as the side's most influential players.
Shane Field, Sam Williams and Mitch Thorp all had productive days in front of goal, snagging three majors apiece.
Against Dimboola however, the Warriors will need to rise to the challenge against a well-drilled unit.
The Roos only have one victory for the season although have been competitive in most games they have played. Their four matches so far have also come against the top-four sides on the ladder.
The Warriors must keep an eye on Roos' star midfielder Matt Rosier if they are to win the battle in the middle.
Rosier has had an electric start to 2022, being named his side's best player on two occasions already.
The Warriors will look to midfielder Eckel and ruckman Stafford to continue their impressive starts to the season and set them up for victory.
The sides last clashed in round five 2021 in an absolute thriller which saw the Warriors emerge victorious by just one point.
Across to the A Grade netball, and the Warriors will be eager to bounce back from their 11 point round four loss to the Horsham Saints.
Zanaiya Bergen was prolific under the ring for the Warriors shooting 38 of her team's 59 goals against the Saints. Ebony Summers was also influential and was named the Warriors' best performer.
Against the Roos this week, the Warriors will need to give it their all if they are to land their first win of the season.
The Roos are fresh off their maiden win - a nine point triumph over Ararat - and will no doubt be hungry for more.
If the Warriors are to win they will need to defend well against Roos shooter Nicole Polycarpou who scored 29 goals in round four against the Rats.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
