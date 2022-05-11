The Stawell Times-News
A South Australian man and Stawell woman will appear in Broken Hill court on Thursday after an alleged Hamilton kidnapping

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:22am
On-the-run couple arrested 855 kilometres from alleged kidnapping scene

Two people have been arrested near Wilcannia in New South Wales after an alleged kidnapping at Hamilton early last Saturday morning.

