Northern Grampians Shire Council officially opened the $4 Million multipurpose sporting pavilion at Lord Nelson Park St Arnaud on Friday.
Council invested $2,600,000 into the project and received additional funding of $700,000 from the Victorian Government, $500,000 from the Federal Government and $100,000 from AFL Victoria.
The St Arnaud community has raised a further $90,000 in donations and has set a fundraising target of $150,000 to put towards the facility.
The new facility will benefit St Arnaud Agricultural Society, St Arnaud Cricket Club, St Arnaud Football Club, St Arnaud Harness Racing Club, St Arnaud Hockey Club and St Arnaud Netball Club for whom Lord Nelson Park is the home ground.
The pavilion design features new female friendly change rooms that comply with AFL, soccer, netball, cricket and hockey requirements as well as facilities for umpires. Other elements of the build include versatile meeting spaces for activities and events, accessible amenities, a new canteen and kitchen and first aid and storage facilities to meet growing community needs.
Northern Grampians Shire Council Mayor Cr Tony Driscoll said this was an auspicious and long awaited day for the St Arnaud sporting community and the township.
"This is a very proud moment for all of us in St Arnaud; everyone has dug deep into their pockets to fundraise and committed many volunteer hours since our aspirations were first articulated in the Lord Nelson Park Precinct Plan," he said.
"We now have a modern pavilion that will serve a diverse group of users for years to come.
"Thank you to the State and Federal Governments, the AFL and other bodies for backing Council's investment and helping to fund a facility that befits its role as the centrepiece of an historic and culturally important sport and recreation ground."
Mayor Driscoll commenced the official opening with a plaque unveiling followed by speeches from the Hon Jaala Pulford and Dr Anne Webster.
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation Djaara Elder Aunty Marilyn Nicholls performed a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony.
