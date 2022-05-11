The Stawell Times-News

St Arnaud's new multipurpose sporting pavilion officially opens at Lord Nelson Park

May 11 2022 - 7:00am
Hon Jaala Pulford, State Member for Western Victoria, with Northern Grampians Shire Council's Murray Emerson and Dr Anne Webster.

Northern Grampians Shire Council officially opened the $4 Million multipurpose sporting pavilion at Lord Nelson Park St Arnaud on Friday.

Local News

