Elise Monaghan celebrated her 18th birthday with a SAAC win on Saturday 30th April.
She won the Stawell Toyota 8km Handicap ahead of Simon Edge and Drew Christian.
Elise has put a lot of time into her running and recently ran sub minutes in the 1500m to win the Black Ranges school event.
She carried that form into the Black Ranges school cross country 3km race to win that in 14 minutes.
Jessica Maffescioni and Nathan Baker were fastest female and male runners on the day.
OTHER NEWS:
Hunter Davies stormed home to claim victory in the sub-juniors ahead of Nash Santuccione and Claire Christian.
Will Freeland and Nash Santuccione crossed the line with the fastest time. The Glitter Angels will be running '50 k in May' to raise money for the fight against MS.
MND beanies can be ordered through the club. The Stephen Baird five kilometres handicap is scheduled for Saturday 14th of May. Could all runners meet on course at Centre Road and Bonnie Dundee track from 9:30am for a 10am start.
