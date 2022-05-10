The Stawell Times-News

Government cuts funding for 'life-changing' homelessness program

Rochelle Kirkham
Rochelle Kirkham
May 10 2022 - 2:00am
A woman says it is a tragedy the program that helped her break a cycle of homelessness, undergo trauma therapy and maintain a job will no longer run because of funding cuts.

