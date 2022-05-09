news, local-news,

DETECTIVES from the Echo Taskforce have charged four people this week as part of their investigations in to an alleged drug trafficking syndicate after an arrest on the Western Highway in January. The charges come after a series of warrants were executed in partnership between Victoria and South Australia Police and the Australian Criminal Investigation Commission. On Monday, May 2, a warrant was executed at a commercial property on Hindmarsh Island, with electronic devices and documents seized from the address. On Tuesday, May 3, warrants were executed at properties in Hayborough and Norton Summit, with items including cash, gem stones, high-end watches, electronic equipment and documents seized. A 73-year-old Hayborough man and a 49-year-old Norton Summit man were arrested and both were charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence, 1,4 butanediol. The pair were remanded in custody and extradited to Victoria on Wednesday, 4 May to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 21 August. On Thursday, 5 May a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who are both currently in custody, were also charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence (1,4 butanediol). They will face Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 11 May. The arrests form part of a significant investigation by the Echo Taskforce into alleged drug trafficking in Victoria and South Australia linked to an organised crime syndicate. On January 24, a truck driven by the 73-year-old Hayborough man was intercepted by police on the Western Highway near Horsham. During a search of the vehicle, four large barrels of an unidentified liquid, suspected of being an illicit substance, were located. Forensic testing of the liquid subsequently identified that two barrels contained 356L of 1,4-butanediol, which is classified as a drug of dependence. The street value of the drug is alleged to be in excess of $3 million. The Hayborough man was interviewed by police at the time but released pending further enquiries. On Saturday 29 January, warrants were executed at three properties in South Australia as part of the investigation into the seizure. The investigation remains ongoing and detectives will continue to work closely with South Australia Police, the ACIC and Australian Federal Police in relation to the matter. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

