Extensive weed control works have been conducted along Hickmans Creek near Mt Cole to prevent the spread of invasive plants as part of the Good Neighbour program. Facilitated by the Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning (DELWP) and Parks Victoria, Good Neighbour brings landholders together to help control pest plants and animals which have the potential to wreak havoc on native plant species. Good Neighbour program manager David Miralles said the three-year project which commenced in 2020 has already reversed the spread of reported weeds in some areas. "We've been focussing on the treatment of Blackberry, Spiny Broom, Prunus species and other woody weeds which have the potential to spread downstream to the Wimmera River," he said. "Other garden escapees found and treated include Cherry Plum, Bushy Needlewood, and Pampas Grass. "So far, the project has completed around one kilometre of works fronting private property and another kilometre of works through the Mt Cole State Forest." OTHER NEWS: Good Neighbour have also been carrying out nuermous other projects across the area including feral pig trapping at Mount Buangor and Langi Ghiran, fox baiting at Paddys Range, gorse control at Fiery Creek, and sweet briar control in the lower gullies of the Pyrenees Range. Mr Miralles said more than 200 Good Neighbour projects are being delivered by DELWP and Parks Victoria across the state this year. "There's opportunities for more local districts to get involved, so we'd urge people to get in contact if they think the Good Neighbour Program could help better control invasive pest plants and animals in their area," he said. The Hickmans Creek project has seen Elmhurst Landcare Group, Crowlands-Warrak Landcare Group, Wimmera Catchment Management Authority and Project Platypus working together to control various invasive plant species. For more information about this program please contact your nearest DELWP office.

