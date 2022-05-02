Swifts reel in Rams, Storm cruise past Demons | HDFNL R3 Summary

news, local-news,

It was a week of see-sawing momentum, big margins and thrilling contests in round 3 of the Horsham District Football Netball League. Harrow-Balmoral 20.20 (140) def. Pimpinio 7.6 (48) at Harrow Reserve Harrow-Balmoral continued its scintillating start to the season with a 92-point thumping of Pimpinio at Harrow. Simon Close was immense up forward, booting eight goals, while Jacob Hill kicked four and playing coach Nick Pekin racked up three of his own. BEST: Southern Roos: Nick Pekin, Simon Close, Peter Staude, Jacob Hill, Michael Close, Anthony Close. Tigers: Mackey Baker, Jack Baird, Clint Burdett, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Dylan Thomas GOALS: Southern Roos: Simon Close 8, Jacob Hill 4, Nick Pekin 3, Ethan Appleton 2, Michael Close 2, Anthony Close. Tigers: Mackey Baker 2, [unlisted] 2, Jack Baird, Clint Burdett, Dylan Baker READ MORE: Laharum 3.3 (21) def by. Jeparit-Rainbow 22.13 (145) at Cameron Oval. The Storm are building momentum with another big win, this time cruising to a 124-point victory over the wayward Demons. Forwards Peter Weir and Jay Kirwood combined for 11 goals, while Jakob Cocks ran amok in the midfield. BEST: Storm: Jakob Cocks, Scott Driscoll, Lochie Donne, Charles Wild, Zachary Pietzsch, Peter Weir. Demons: Samuel Vincent, Ambrose Launder, Oliver Sykes, Reuben Launder, Brett Ervin, Connor Walsh GOALS: Storm: Peter Weir 6, Jay Kirwood 5, Zachary Pietzsch 4, Scott Driscoll 2, Will Batson, Lewis Cocks, Lochie Donne, Shane Maslin, Charles Wild. Demons: Shannon Argall 3. Natimuk United 10.4 (64) def. by Swifts 21.20 (146) at Natimuk Showgrounds The ladder-leading Swifts overcame an early scare to reel in the Rams at home; coming back from 46-points down at quarter time to lodge a memorable 82-point victory. Liam Scott, Matthew Healy and reigning Dellar Medalist Scott Carey shone as the Swifts exorcised the demons of their inaccuracy in last year's loss to the Rams. BEST: Swifts: Liam Scott, Matthew Healy, Scott Carey, Ben Martin, Kobe Smith, Ethan Blake. Rams: Sam Anson, Dylan Bates, Alex Baker, Zachary Smith, Kyal Murray, Nathan Koenig. GOALS: Swifts: Matthew Healy 7, Kobe Smith 4, Scott Carey 3, Ben Davis 2, Angus Murray 2, Ryan Folkes, Todd Matthews, [unlisted]. Rams: Alex Baker 5, Nathan Koenig 5. Noradjuha-Quantong 14.11 (95) def. Edenhope-Apsley 10.7 (67) at Quantong Recreation Reserve The Bombers overcame a spirited performance from the new-look Saints to win by 28-points thanks to a blistering second-quarter. Taylor Whitworth was the Bombers' best and Brock Orval added four more goals to his tally, while Rodney Oliver toiled hard all day for the visitors. BEST: Bombers: Taylor Whitworth, Trent Grant, James Hallett, Jack Vague, Cam Bruce, Zachary Kelly. Saints: Rodney Oliver, Allan McIntyre, Jeremy Kealy, Timothy McIntyre, Clint Rokebrand, Josh Roman. GOALS: Bombers: Trent Grant 5, Brock Orval 4, James Gregg 2, Jye Walker 2, Jayden Besford. Saints: Matthew Butler 5, Lewis Thompson 2, Taylor Butler, Codi Kenny, Timothy McIntyre. CONTINUE READING: Kalkee 13.11 (89) def. Rupanyup 9.12 (66) at Kalkee Recreation Reserve Kalkee and Rupanyup battled it out for much of the game, with just one point separating the teams at the final change. Howver, a four-goal-to-one final term sealed the win for the Kees. Jasper Gunn, Jayden Kuhne and Matthew Magee lead the way for the home side, while Panthers Daniel Weetra, Jack Kreuzberger and Scott Niewand were their side's best. BEST: Kees: Jasper Gunn, Jayden Kuhne, Matthew Magee, Isaiah Adams, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell. Panthers: Daniel Weetra, Jack Kreuzberger, Scott Niewand, Jarryd Graham, Daniel Clee, Andy Phelan. GOALS: Kees: Isaiah Adams 4, Ben Lawson 2, Matt Nield 2, Luke Byrne, Briley Gould, Douglas Grining, Jayden Kuhne, Corey Williams. Panthers: Jack Musgrove 3, Scott Niewand 2, Daniel Clee, Jack Kreuzberger, Campbell Matthews, Lachlan Weidemann. Kaniva-Leeor United 9.5 (59) def. Taylors Lake 8.7 (55) at Kaniva Recreation Reserve The Cougars and Lakers played out a thriller in the west, with the Cougars coming home with the chocolates. BEST: No best players have been listed. *Stawell Times-News was unable to access netball results at the time of publishing. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

