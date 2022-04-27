news, local-news,

Swifts Senior footballers have risen to the top of the Horsham District Football Netball League table after a comprehensive victory over Kaniva-Leeor in round two at North Park. The Baggies ultimately triumphed 121-44 which was made even more memorable by the fact it was club stalwart Nick Pickering's 300th appearance. READ MORE: International students return through Beyond Melbourne program Ryan Folkes was named the home side's best, while Ben Davis impressed with four majors. Pickering even managed to find his name on the scoresheet, chiming in with a goal of his own. Swifts finished with an inaccurate 16.25 however, according to reports, some of those misses can be attributed to the side's dedication to ensure Pickering kicked a goal in his 300th. The Baggies now sit at the summit of the HDFNL table on eight points - equal with Harrow-Balmoral and Rupanyup - but ahead on percentage. In round three the table-toppers will travel to Natimuk to face the Rams, in what looms as their biggest test of the season so far. The Rams currently sit ninth on the ladder after a heavy loss to Noradjuha-Quantong in round two but did secure a 50-point win over Pimpinio in round one. They also secured the last-remaining finals spot ahead of the Baggies in 2021. In the A Grade netball, Swifts fought valiantly but suffered a narrow loss to Kaniva-Leeor in round two. The Baggies are now 0-2 to start the season ahead of their match against Natimuk-United on Saturday. The Rams lost to the Bombers in their round two clash by 22-points. Unfortunately Stawell Times-News currently does not have access to the full HDFNL netball results, so can't provide as great of an insight as we have done in previous years. We are hoping to see this resolved soon. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/bbc29750-237e-47c1-a313-b00c07e38267.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg