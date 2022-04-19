subscribers-only,

FROM fundraising events to the return of the Easter sensation, Stawell came alive across the Easter weekend with residents and tourists alike enjoying what was to offer in the region. Wimmera venue owners have said they enjoyed a strong weekend of trading, after the Easter long weekend brought a series of events to the region. From Thursday to Monday, a column of cars outbound from Melbourne stretched along the Western Highway, as many travelled to the region for the long weekend festivities. Chief among the weekend's events was the Stawell Gift, the town's largest event but Saturday morning's Easter sensation was also "a hit" according to Stawellbiz president Llew Clark. "From the committee's point of view we were absolutely stoked with the way it turned out," he said. "The feedback from locals and tourists was really good as well. They really enjoyed the activities and attractions that were showcased on Saturday morning. "We had a sandpit and a display from the Stawell Gold Mine - this was an extra attraction I don't believe has ever been on display up the Main Street for Easter Saturday morning." OTHER NEWS: Mr Clark said the attractions were enjoyed by all, both residents of Stawell and visitors. "We had some comments about the sandpit referring to it was like like the old days with something for the children to play with," he said. "That was great to hear. The mine had staff members there talking through the operation of the mine and the machine that was on display. "It was very interactive and open for anyone to climb through the machine. Children and adults alike really enjoyed the display." Mr Clark said there was positive feedback from the few business he had spoken since Easter Saturday. "Credit has to go to the whole committee and the people who came out and supported the event on the day," he said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/9a918549-193f-4c3a-bb75-5e661742deb6.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg