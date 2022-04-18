Region's carers urged to look after themselves

Grampians Community Health can help carers take some time out for themselves and the person they are caring for by accessing their funded 'Support for Carers' program. GCH is able to offer local carers access to a wide range of events, items, and supports, ranging from a massage, trip to the cinema, a weekend away with or without the person they are caring for, or in-home respite. Manager of Community and In-Home Assistance, Karen Watson, said it was important for carers to look after themselves. "Grampians Community Health Support for Carers program is open to anybody who is a carer in the area," Ms Watson said. This assistance is available until the end of the financial year and can be used by carers of elderly people, people living with disability, people with mental health issues, and young school-aged carers who can be assisted to stay engaged with their studies through purchasing of books, uniforms, school fees, and excursions or school camps. The funding supports carers in Northern Grampians, Ararat Rural City and Pyrenees areas. Applicants can, but don't have to, go through the Carer Gateway to register. "All you need to do to access this carer respite funding is contact GCH and you will be connected with the intake worker," Ms Watson said. Ms Watson said GCH was flexible in its approach to supporting carers. OTHER NEWS: "The focus is about supporting the carer and what will make a difference for them," she said. "It could be attending church, fuel vouchers to get to appointments, a massage or time out to play golf. Sometimes what seems usual in one person's life, can make a huge difference in the life of a carer." The GCH funding and additional respite funding can also be used by support group members, those with anxiety or those who access mental health support programs. The mental health respite program includes the Horsham region. For this particular mental health funding, people don't have to have a mental health diagnosis. Ms Watson said carers don't have to live with a person but they have to be physically caring for them. Carers don't need to be a registered carer through Centrelink and don't need to be receiving the carers pension or carer allowance. The carer needs to be providing support to someone, and need a break from their role. People can contact 5358 7400 about ways GCH can assist in their caring role. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

