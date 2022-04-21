news, local-news,

STAWELL Gift fashion on the field competition returned in 2022 - competitors did not disappoint onlookers with their impress ensembles perfectly crafted for the day. The perfect conditions at Central Park ensured there was no last minute changes to the outfits selected on the day. It was a fashionista's dream as the competition returned to the gardens within the venue with the 'runway' cleared for eager onlookers. Claire Roberts took out the major prize in the women's section in her green dress. Stawell's Lauren Dempsey came in second with an outfit she did some research on latest trends. "I was approached by someone at a Christmas race day a few years ago in Stawell to enter and I think that just sparked something to give it a go," Ms Dempsey said. OTHER NEWS: "I think COVID and the past few years of not having events on has made me realise everyone needs to make the most of every opportunity. "I have a couple of friends that are involved fashion so they pointed me in the right direction and from their guidance I was able to put together my outfit. "Everyone looked gorgeous and it was great to see." The men's winner was Joseph Bangura with Declan Goodman catching the judge's eye for second place. Headwear of the day prize went to Katie Chancellor and second to Melanie Wade. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/b0f00b86-f399-4d04-bdbf-8d730d36fb74.jpg/r0_117_2048_1274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg