Renovated family home option | 8 Stone Street, Stawell
House of the Week
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
- Address: 8 Stone Street, Stawell
- Price: $485,000
- Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell
- Agent: Bruce Mc Ilvride, 0447 582 100
- Inspect: By appointment
Located in a tightly held area of Stawell on the high side of Stone Street is this fully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home.
Features you will love include built-in robes to the bedrooms, reverse-cycle split-system airconditioning to the living room and new floor coverings.
The main bathroom has been given a complete facelift offering a separate bath and shower, new vanity and a separate toilet, while a new second bathroom has been placed in the large laundry.
The open kitchen/dining area has a new modern laminated kitchen with stylish timber benchtops, breakfast bar, gas hot plates, electric wall oven, dishwasher and a good view over the rear yard.
The original garage has been modified to accommodate a games room, living room and/or fourth bedroom.
There is a drive-through carport, a great shed with power and a concrete floor, plus there is an extra covered carport area at the front for more vehicles.