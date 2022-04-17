sport, local-sport,

THE Hall of Fame building in Stawell has undergone a revamp in time for the 140th running of the Stawell Gift in 2022. Out with the blue and the running man, and in with some fresh new detail - the facade will be drawing passer-by's eyes as the drive along Seaby Street. Stawell Athletic Club president Geoff McDermott said the street appeal was something the committee had in mind when deciding on the upgrades. "We wanted everyone who drove past to think wow I must go in and see that," he said. OTHER NEWS: "We do have some concerns about people looking at the upgrades and not watching a road especially as they come up to the corner or the intersection if they are heading towards the highway." Mr McDermott said it was about first impressions for visitors. "We also want to invest some money into revamping the Hall of Fame on the inside," he said. "Things like better display cabinets and trying to tell the history better - there is a lot memorabilia. We've got a big job ahead but it's an important one for the history of Stawell." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/fd4ca203-0f92-4384-81ee-6089106ec669.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg