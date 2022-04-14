subscribers-only,

POLICE across the region will be out and about across the Easter long weekend as a campaign to remind drivers to travel safe commences. Northern Grampians Highway Patrol units will be keeping our roads safe during Operation Compass. The state-wide road policing operation is conducted over the Easter holiday period which aims to increase driver awareness and journey planning, while reducing road trauma during this high risk time on the roads. Stawell Sergeant Eddie Malpas said there were some key messages for holiday-goers this Easter. "Drive within the speed limit," he said. "Don't drink alcohol or take drugs and drive, leave your phone out of reach so you can't be tempted to even look at it, always wear your seatbelt and make sure any children you are travelling with are in correctly fastened seats, and make sure you manage your fatigue by being well rested." OTHER NEWS: Sergeant Malpas said extra police would be working over the weekend to ensure public order at events such as the Great Western Rodeo and the Gold Cup Races, as well as the Main Street Extravaganza and array of other community events. "Members will be on foot at the events as well as conducting vehicle patrols of the areas," he said. "Members will also be conducting checks of licensed premises right across the weekend to ensure licensees are operating within their licence conditions and patrons are doing the right thing. This is a fantastic time of year and we are expecting large crowds, but drunken, anti-social and offensive behaviour will not be tolerated." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

