For the first time since 2019, Ararat Legacy hosted a trip to Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance for the annual Legacy ANZAC student Commemoration Ceremony on April 6. 2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the annual Legacy ANZAC Commemoration Ceremony for students. Ararat Legacy president Christine Doak said it was "so important" to keep the ANZAC spirit alive for all future generations. "It was so pleasing the Ararat Legacy Club has been able to offer this opportunity to students with the support of the Victoria Government Project Remembrance funding," she said. A full contingent of 52 students and teachers from Ararat College, Marian College, Stawell Secondary College, Beaufort Secondary College, Lake Bolac Secondary College and Avoca Primary School joined over 4,000 from Melbourne and across Victoria to pay their respects, including five Ararat Legatees. The day was an opportunity for the younger generation to remember and give thanks to the men and women whose love of their country and sacrifice in wartime enabled Australians to live in peace and freedom. OTHER NEWS: The Governor of Victoria, The Honourable Linda Dessau AM was unable to attend due to having COVID however sent a powerful message to the students about the past and becoming future leaders. Melbourne Legacy president Kerry Jenke also took the opportunity to remind everyone of the work Legacy has done over many years in the community today with caring for the families of those who served their country. As part of the ceremony, wreaths were laid by student representatives from all the schools in attendance, including from the Ararat Legacy Club region. Following the service students, teachers and legatees spent time checking the many exhibits within the Shrine of Remembrance. If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.

