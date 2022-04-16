sport, local-sport,

Stawell's Monday night running group which, for more than 15 years, has helped develop and train some of the town's runners has a new leader taking the drills. A brainchild of Bob Freeland's, who retired from the role about five years ago and handed the group over to fellow runner Keith Lofthouse. Now, after his tenure, Mr Lofthouse is handing over the reins to another runner in the group, Jess Maffescioni. Mr Lofthouse said he turned 73 in March and wanted to ensure he made it to the age of 75. "It was time to hand over to someone younger, someone more likely and more able to bring younger people along," he said. "We had as many as 14 runners, at some sessions before and after COVID, once restrictions were lifted. "I really hope some lapsed footballers join the group. I can't believe how many of them think their sporting life is over once they give the footy away. "Life doesn't end at 35. Double that and you can still be running and socialising and winning handicap races with the cross country clubs we are blessed to have in Stawell and Ararat." Mr Lofthouse has stepped away from competitive running and now has less desire to train as intensely as he once did. "I'm doing things around the house like building a stone retaining wall that I would never have started had I been training to race," he said. "Besides, I have a dog that is the love of my life who hates me leaving home, and steals my shoes when I do just to keep me with him...reason enough to keep me there, now that the competitive edge has gone." Mrs Maffescioni has been running with the group for about six years and said she was looking forward to the new challenge. OTHER NEWS: "It's a great session for runners to be able to come and not have to commit to every week," she said. "It really does improve your running. When I first started coming I shaved minutes off my five-kilometre time. "It's motivating to come with other people. It's hard to come out and do speed work on your own." Mrs Maffescioni said all participants go at their own pace and there wasn't an expectation people can run five kilometres when they start. "We don't run the whole time," she said. "There is a combination of walking, jogging and sprints. There are lots of stops and lots of rests. Any ability can come and we have all ages and abilities." Mr Lofthouse said the most rewarding thing about the group was to see the improvement in the runners. "I don't think you can compete without doing speed work,": he said. "If you are only jogging you only jog at the same pace. You don't exert yourself and you don't get the same fitness out of it. "Despite competing in races before, I improved when I first started."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/af832ff6-0a31-4023-af48-e3319b7de885.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg