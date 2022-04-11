community,

DEEP Lead Art and Craft Exhibition will celebrate its 25th show across the Easter weekend in 2022. The exhibition is hosted by the progress association and funds raised during the event are put back into the maintenance of the hall. The $5 entry which includes Devonshire tea includes a voting sheet for people to pick their favourite art show. Like many events, the exhibition was placed on hold for the past two years, due to the pandemic but the volunteers are eager to return with a bang. More than 100 people each day attend the event which showcases "wonderful art" from talented artists across the region. "When people go to an art show they normally come in, have a look and leave again," Kylie Walsh said. "What's different about our show is our overall prize isn't judged by a panel of judges but by the public. "When people walk through the door they are going to be choosing who the main champion of the exhibition is." OTHER NEWS: Ms Walsh said just for voting, visitors to the exhibition go into a draw for a gift card. "It's an incentive for people not just to walk in and have a look around but to really take note of the art that is on display," she said. "They are sitting having their Devonshire tea and discussing what they think is the best pieces of art. "There can be some really serious conversations heard around the cups of tea." Artists from the region spanning from Murtoa, Rupanyup, Beaufort, and Horsham will have different types of artwork on display. "We've got a high level of artists that come here," Ms Walsh said. The exhibition is open on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm at the Deep Lead hall.

