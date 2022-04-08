news, property, stawell, house of the week, real estate view

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Located opposite Taylors Gully Park, don't miss this opportunity to secure a lovingly cared for brick home that is sure to impress at every turn. The living room is set to the front of the home and features a large window that takes in views over the front garden and Taylors Gully playground. The open-plan kitchen and dining space flows seamlessly from the living room. The kitchen is complete with quality timber cabinetry, a gas cooktop, an electric fan-forced wall oven with grill, a dishwasher, a walk-in pantry and plenty of bench and cupboard space. There are three spacious bedrooms, with the master set to the rear with an ensuite bathroom. The main bathroom is centrally located, while a study nook and dual access laundry are clever design inclusions. Outdoor entertaining will be a breeze with a large terraced undercover alfresco area located directly off the dining room. Outside there is a fully powered shed which also incorporates a separate study/hobby room. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

