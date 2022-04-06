sport, local-sport,

AFTER the 2021 season finished early and players were sidelined for a longer break, Stawell Warriors have continued their momentum from last year and have their sights on going one better again for the upcoming 2022 season. The Warriors secured just five wins in 2019 and finished seventh on the ladder, but made some big strides in 2021, winning seven games and surging into the top five. A Grade coach Courtney McIlvride said when the season was called off in 2021, players were determined to return "bigger and better". "We didn't get overly upset about it, there was nothing we could do, but we used it to change our mentality and thought of it as well we're coming back and we've got something to prove," she said. OTHER NEWS: "We started preseason in late November, just getting the players back around the club. "I find, even for myself and I'm not that old, a month off and my fitness drops off so much. A lot of players wanted to keep that going and enjoy the social aspects that come with training as well." McIlvride said in the lead up to the season the theme around preseason was about supporting one another. "We're trialling a few different things throughout our team this year - really honing in on those skills we've got as a team," she said. "We're looking at what things we can put in place to help support what we've got. "We are doing things a bit different to what others in the area are doing - we're really using our skills to take advantage of what we've got as opposed to playing that same netball that's been in the Wimmera for a really long time. "We're looking at ways we can do things differently to set us apart from other people." Premierships are something coaches always have in the back of their minds, however, McIlvride said her main goal for the 2022 season was inclusivity. "We are pushing for us all to come back together as a club," she said. "As a club, we're all banding together and backing each other the whole year through. "I also think we need to be more aspirational. Obviously, a grand final is what everyone wants but actually aspiring to that and working through on how to get there is definitely a goal for us." McIlvride said the Warriors will play a very quick, well-structured game style for the 2022 season. "We are a pretty small side and not much height among us," she said. "We are quick, we are agile and we've got some very smart players - we want to utilise those skills within the season." If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.

