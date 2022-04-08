subscribers-only,

Stawell Gold Mines is planning to conduct a geophysics ground survey south-east of Stawell. The low-impact survey will help determine if there is further gold mineralisation beyond the resource currently being mined. It will be conducted with permission on private and public land across a specific area of the Mining Licence (MIN5260) and into the neighbouring Exploration Licence (EL3008). Geology Manager, Heather Pearce said the survey would gather valuable electromagnetic data to help her team understand the rock formations deep below the earth's surface. "Understanding the broader geology around the mine is one of the first steps in exploring for new gold deposits to extend the current mining operations," she said. OTHER NEWS: Ms Pearce said the electromagnetic survey method would not impact on humans, livestock or vegetation. "Loops of cable are laid at various locations along a pre-determined testing line," she explained. "Receivers are positioned at different points of the line to take the electromagnetic readings." SGM's Community Engagement Team is working with local landholders to develop Land Access Agreements that include compensation to be paid by SGM. "We've had some great support from the community so far and we look forward to working with landholders on this exciting exploration work," said Ms Pearce. SGM works under Victoria's Mineral Resources (Sustainable Development Act) 1990 and reports to Earth Resources. If you have any questions about the geophysics survey, please call 0477 011 277. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/b05c73db-4a22-491e-9120-43b696c57877.jpg/r2_36_4029_2311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg