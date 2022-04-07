sport, local-sport,

STAWELL Warriors have secured the services of Courtney McIlvride for the 2022 season as she takes on the A Grade team once again. McIlvride took on the role at the end of 2020, and led her players to win seven games and surging into the top five in her first season as the top coach for the club. McIlvride said she really enjoyed her first year of coaching. "The team really developed and I really enjoyed working with all the players involved," she said. "I took on the role again because there is some more I do want to develop with the players in the senior netball teams so eager to continue on from last year. "We didn't really get to that endpoint that we were working towards but hopefully we can finish it off this year." McIlvride said her biggest surprise in coaching was the amount of work that went into the role. "I'm not someone who does things in halves," she said. "It's either 100 per cent or nothing. OTHER NEWS: "You go into it thinking it might take up a bit of time but nowhere near as much time as I thought. "If we're not actively at the court we're doing things in the background such as writing training plans to send out to players who aren't here." McIlvride said during 2022, a lot of the training plans have been developed and backed by evidence. "We're looking at things like injury prevention as well as improving things on the court," she said. "Between the senior coaching team, we're putting in quite a lot of hours to make sure that we are developing the players physically, mentally and socially." Time management was something McIlvride said she needed to work on going into the 2022 season between her work and netball. "I was working in Horsham and it was too much but now I'm working at the Stawell Secondary College it's made things much easier for me," she said. "I've got a bit of time back in my day which is allowing me to do some more things as a coach." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

