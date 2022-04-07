subscribers-only,

The Grampians Walking Track Support Group and Parks Victoria have 'finally' celebrated the long awaited re-opening of the Golton Gorge Picnic area and walking track in Grampians National Park (Gariwerd) this week, after heatwaves and COVID impacts cancelled multiple celebration dates throughout the past two years. Golton Gorge is an impressive seasonal waterfall located 28km north of Halls Gap on the Mt Difficult Range. An old walking track used to pass up the northern side of the gorge and return on the south, crossing the creek in a number of places and climbing through the gorge to the top of the range. Sadly, the walking track and picnic area were badly damaged in the 2014 Northern Grampians bushfire and were closed shortly after. Challenges with the reinstatement of the northern alignment through the steep sections of the gorge and the need to protect newly discovered cultural heritage, meant a new alignment was required, which at the time was unachievable. However, community members from both sides of the Grampians ranges rallied together to ensure the popular visitor site was not closed permanently. Passionate locals worked closely with Parks Victoria to design a return walk on the southern side of the gorge. A proposal was readily accepted by Parks Victoria in late 2016 and planning and approvals were sought for the project to proceed. The Walking Track Support Group attracted the interest of locals and a few bushwalkers from elsewhere, and the project began on ground in June 2018. After 18 months and 21 working bees of enthusiastic "pick and shovel" work the task was finished. A contractor was engaged to remodel the entrance road and car park, and Parks Victoria had put finishing touches with fencing and signage. MORE NEWS: Members of the Grampians Walking Track Support Group, local bushwalking clubs and Parks Victoria Celebrated on Friday with a BBQ lunch, ribbon cutting, plaque unveiling and cake. Members of the group also tool a stroll along the walk to revisit the works they had completed over 18 months ago. Group president David Witham said the reopening was a real cause for celebration and that a number of motivated members of the community came together to achieve such a worthy objective. "They have forged a new 350m track, largely along a steep hillside then up beside a series of three waterfalls, to a platform with a magnificent outlook at the base of a fourth one," he said. The walk is an attractive addition to the many great experiences to be had in our National Park, at any time of year, but especially so when there is a good flow of water over the falls. Golton Gorge is located 28 km north of Halls Gap on Mt Zero Rd. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/5c348e8b-9c86-4dd9-a6d9-1913b5abe78c.jpg/r4_137_1469_965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg