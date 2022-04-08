community,

STAWELL's Eventide Homes has received a large donation from a family of Halls Gap. The Mangle family has pledge a $1m donation to the residential aged care facility after a tour of the complex. During a lunch hosted by a delegation of the Board of Eventide Homes, Pip Mangle and his wife Eve handed over cheques on behalf of the Mangle family, including Chas Mangle. "Eventide Homes does a wonderful thing caring for aged people in our community, and as a family, we couldn't think of a more worthy recipient of our donation" said Mangle family spokesperson, Pip Mangle. "The tour of the buildings, and hearing about the history of Eventide Homes and its plans for a new dementia wing, convinced us that the money is going to be used for a great cause." Chair of Eventide Homes, Peter Greenberger, said the generosity of the Mangle family would benefit aged people in the region for many years to come. "We have plans for a beautiful new 12-bed dementia wing that will stand for many years," he said. "It is going to be a benchmark for building designs for people living with dementia. "It will have sensory gardens, spaces for visitors, a covered outdoor gym suitable for aged people, and fixtures and fittings that will be mentally stimulating and inviting." Eventide Homes chief executive Gary Simpson, said every dollar donated would go to the new dementia wing. "When people donate to Eventide Homes, we do not skim anything off the top for overheads, or squirrel the money away into general revenue," he said. "100 per cent of money donated to us goes directly to where it is intended, and I will be keeping the Mangle family updated on where and how their donation is being spent." Mr Mangle said his family were looking forward to following Eventide Homes' progress as they bring their "exciting plans" to life for the new dementia wing. "This is going to be great for the local community, and even better for people with dementia. We wish them well," he said.

