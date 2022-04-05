sport, local-sport,

Inspired by the words of our living legend Keith Haymes, Terry Jenkins won the 5km race in a time of 27:05. Jenkins stated it was an honour to win the Keith Haymes Championship and almost didn't race as he didn't train during the week as a result of a leg injury. "I don't mind a hilly course, '' explained Terry. "Won't run a time like that unless I was chasing Sienna." Sienna Santuccione beat Terry by four seconds but after adjusted handicaps claimed second place six seconds behind the winner. OTHER NEWS: Drew Christain continued a strong recovery from injuries to finish third on the day. Jess Maffescioni was the fastest female 22:39 and Nathan Baker was the fastest male 20:50. Well done to Joel Freeland on his first SAAC race. Will Freeland continued his strong form finishing fastest in the sub-juniors 4:19. Alfie Freeland debuted with the club and claimed his maiden win in a great time of 5:14. Henry and Oscar Ellis placed second and third. Next SAAC event is the Hunter Gardens & Landscaping Handicap on 23rd of April. Meet at Concongella Hall, 71 Concongella School Road. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/b1f7e971-2535-4eb6-b8b1-e7c0e393051e.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg