sport, local-sport, HDFNL, netball

SWIFTS Football Netball Club is eager to put the challenges faced in 2021 behind them as their netballers hit the courts for the 2022 season. The Baggies A Grade team finished sixth on the 2021 ladder, but this season due to a range of circumstances will head into the year with a whole different look. Mel Beal has taken on the role of A and B Grade squad coach - the club taking another approach to its season. Beal said that given the significant changes to the senior teams from the 2021 season, the 2022 season wasn't about continuing momentum from last year. "Out of necessity we have an A and B squad this year which to me is a new concept," she said. "Over half of the squad are new players so for us it's about a quality start and finishing full throttle." Due to work, family and other commitments the Baggies have led their preseason with the theme of flexibility. OTHER NEWS: "We live in a time now where netball needs to work around our busy player's lives," Beal said. "In order to get a game in the past, players needed to work their lives around netball which I think made committing to a club difficult for some. "Secondly preseason has been about quality. Quality skills, quality training, quality teams." Beal said around the club there was a feeling of trepidation coupled with anticipation. "It's been a while since we played a full season and we have our first female president who is already doing great work around the club," she said. "Every year I coach I aim for growth. "Personal growth, team growth, club growth, emotional growth, mental growth." Beal said despite the senior netball teams being made up of a mixture of new and returning players she was still expecting "great things". "I only ever ask my players to play hard but play fair while on the court," she said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118094657/e7c89a31-725a-4b84-ab53-a5d526294503.JPG/r0_81_869_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg