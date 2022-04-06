sport, local-sport,

On Sunday April 3 12 Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club members were treated to a perfect Autumn morning as they competed in the first run for 2022. The 5km run has a mix of asphalt, dirt roads and rougher trail conditions located at the old Rhymney Cricket Ground. New member Sabine Hamilton took home the win once handicaps were applied, followed closely by Peter Gibson in second, Steve Madex in third place, while Tess Thompson recorded the fastest time. OTHER NEWS: The runners had a couple of short sections of sharing the road with cyclists undertaking The Great Little Victorian Bike Ride before finishing off with a step incline past the old Rhymney school site for the last kilometre. Next week's S & R Young Sportspower 5km handicap race is set to be held at Three Jacks Reserve, on the outskirts of Stawell. The club saw two new members join in week one and new members are welcome. The S & R Young Sportspower 5km handicap race starts at 9.45am. If anyone has any queries contact sacccinc@gmail.com or check out the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club on Facebook. If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e1361db6-36d7-45a6-8349-002cabc3b674.jpg/r0_141_3024_1850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg