subscribers-only,

THE USE of therapy dogs in schools and workplaces could be classed as a new phenomenon, however, for Grip, he's been coming to school since he was a puppy. The almost nine-year-old English Staffordshire Bull Terrier sits at the Stawell West Primary School steps, greeting anyone who was to walk into the office. Along with sitting in his favourite spot in the sunshine on the steps, Grip can also be found in classrooms gravitating toward children he feels need him the most. It's a beautiful sight to see how much love students have for Grip - his personality shines through whenever the camera is out and some would say he even poses with a smile. But for school principal Anthony Cain it's the bond Grip shares with children that might be struggling at school, or feel anxious in the classroom that he said he loved seeing the most. Mr Cain moved into a house while teaching at Moyston Primary School which didn't have any fences so he started taking Grip to school as a puppy "That's where it first started from and it's led from there," he said. "As he got older the benefits of seeing him in the classroom, particularly with some of the students who might have had some problems at school around their learning and focus he just slotted in and calmed them. "It was even to the point he helped some students focus to read. It was really obvious." Mr Cain said in the bigger environment of Stawell West Grip still honed in on the students that need him the most. OTHER NEWS: "He even picks out the teachers that don't like him too," he laughed. "Having a dog at school or in the classroom definitely leads into the way society is now as well I suppose. "Pets may not be in every home so having one at school can help those children have some interaction with animals on a daily basis. "It can even assist with empathy development for students as well." Mr Cain said there were many studies showing the benefits and positive outcomes of animal and human connection and interaction. "The endorphins that are released by being around animals definitely works with the students," he said. "Even when he's just sitting at the front door - everyone who walks through gets that rush of calmness and connection before they even reach the front door." Mr Cain said since his teaching career began, there has always been a dog at all the schools he worked at. "It was something that's always been around," he said. "For me, there's never been any question around the benefits. "I've been very lucky the school communities have been really accepting. We of course watch children that might be afraid of dogs. We obviously don't want to increase that fear but as they become used to seeing him around it can help." Mr Cain said because Grip had had so much experience in schools and around people before he did his therapy training he passed with flying colours. "The training is not only for the dog but for the handler too," he said. "A lot of it comes naturally for him so I am very lucky." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/881df09f-98b0-47b0-b28c-72af632d7ed9.jpg/r10_278_4022_2545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg