On a windy Wednesday afternoon at the Stawell Golf Club, Julie Dunn stunned on-lookers, hitting a hole-in-one on the ninth hole. Dunn only took up the game a handful of years ago to play with her mother, who has been a keen golfer for 70 years. After realising her accomplishment Dunn said she "couldn't believe it", as her partner Kaye Skinner had predicted the lucky shot. "We had one to play against Joan McPherson and Linda Maher - Kaye joked we need to get a hole-in-one to win or maybe draw with Joan and Linda," she said. OTHER NEWS: "We had a laugh thinking well that's never going to happen, but I tee'd off and Kaye reckoned it went in but I thought it rolled behind the flag. "When we got down there it was in and we had a laugh and a hug, I couldn't believe it. "A very lucky shot to say the least." Despite picking up the golf club to spend more time with her mother, Dunn said she has discovered a true love for the sport. "I am definitely enjoying the game and bringing it around the club, but I've got a lot to learn about the game.," she said. "It is those couple of good shots here and there that keep bringing you back." The pair ended up drawing with their opponents, although it was Dunn's shot on the ninth hole that the four players will remember most. If you can see this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Stawell Times-News, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling Stawell's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/a5449327-e58f-42c1-9fc8-703cf2f0a137.jpg/r0_590_1536_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg