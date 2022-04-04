subscribers-only,

Harmony Day has been a real highlight of the St Patrick's School community's calendar for many years. Principal Chris McAloon said Harmony Week offered the school the opportunity to highlight one of its greatest strengths - its diversity. ''The rich learning experiences that come from being in a diverse environment cannot be denied," he said. "Our school is proudly Catholic but we also open our doors to those of other faiths and those not in faith. This diversity of faith instills in our students a respect for others and their beliefs.'' Mr McAloon acknowledged the hard work of school's previous principals, school staff, and families to cultivate this diversity and celebrate it through events such as Harmony Day. ''I have been told that pre-COVID the celebration also included lots of sharing of different foods from around the world," he said. "Although that hasn't been possible over the last two years, I would hope that in the future this could again take place.'' In 2022 Melbourne-based dance company Footsteps worked with each class throughout the day culminating in an evening concert celebration. Junior grades learnt the 'Matariki', which is a Maori-inspired routine, learning for the day was focused on New Zealand. The Middle classes focused on India and learnt 'Chammak Challo' a Bollywood inspired dance. Senior students learnt a Baker Boy Indigenous-inspired rap routine called 'Marryuna' and learnt about the Australian Indigenous culture. An evening concert was hosted and attracted a large crowd who not only enjoyed the students' dance routines but also the Turkish food from Ozy's Kebabs from Ararat. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

