THREE of Stawell Soccer Club's up and coming female players were nominated to go to talent identification tryouts in Melbourne. Rhian, Darcy and Poppy were all nominated to try out for the program where pathways are created in the sport. Two out of the three were accepted into the program with the third just waiting for the outcome. The program consists of school holiday camps where players can be identified as talent and put on the radar at the next level for up and coming players. From there, there are a lot of different pathways for the players. Club president Jason Oosthuizen said it was exciting for the club for players to be identified from the area. "Never in my wildest dreams at the start of the Pioneers would I have thought the club would be sending down young girls to take part in a talent identification program," he said. "I think this is fantastic and it's a pat on the back for all the volunteers and coaches that are a part of the club that what we're doing is working and there is a pathway for our juniors. "The proof is there from our push to include both males and females in our clubs and our programs. The club is trying to assist the parents with some of the costs involved with players spending time in Melbourne." OTHER NEWS: All players have been playing for three to four years at the club. Poppy said she hoped to gain new skills and improve on the ones she already had. "I felt really excited when I found out I got the opportunity to go to the two-day training sessions," she said. "I'm just happy to get this opportunity even if it doesn't go any further - we'll still learn something from this great opportunity." Darcy said she enjoyed soccer because it is a team sport. "You can learn a lot of new things and can follow professional players," she said. "It's also a great way to make new friends. I haven't officially found out if I am selected to go but I have had my tryout and I am really hoping I get to go as well." Striker Rhian said she enjoyed soccer because "it was fun". "For me, a striker is the best position," she said. "I was pretty excited when I found out I was selected to go and train."

